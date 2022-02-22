Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

