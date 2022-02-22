UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,022 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.25% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $78,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 110.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the period. Surevest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,025,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,934,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.67. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $96.27.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

