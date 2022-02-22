UBS Group AG Buys 306,221 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,828,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,221 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.02% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $84,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

