UBS Group AG Buys 580,757 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,757 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.03% of Western Midstream Partners worth $89,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 79,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 137,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 95,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 255,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WES shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

