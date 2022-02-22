UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,935,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,309 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.45% of Citizens Financial Group worth $90,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,394 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,360,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,926 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Shares of CFG opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

