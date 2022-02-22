UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,325,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,737,475 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.48% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $77,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 189,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period.

AMLP opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

