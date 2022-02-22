UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,512 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of State Street worth $76,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

State Street stock opened at $93.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.64. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

