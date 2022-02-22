UBS Group AG Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 593,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,365 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Copart worth $82,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $122.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day moving average is $142.57.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

