UBS Group AG Has $76.21 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,975,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365,061 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $76,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 52.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 53,069 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 7.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 20.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 62,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter.

BSTZ stock opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

