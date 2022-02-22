UBS Group AG Has $76.64 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.68% of Targa Resources worth $76,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.41. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

