UBS Group AG Has $82.76 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Humana worth $82,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Humana by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in Humana by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Humana by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $421.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $421.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.46. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

