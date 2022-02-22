UBS Group AG Has $82.93 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $82,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 42.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 56,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Management LP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 45,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,152,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $440.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $456.58 and a 200 day moving average of $468.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

