UBS Group AG Purchases 56,155 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,571,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $89,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,628,000 after buying an additional 1,042,981 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,614,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,794,000 after buying an additional 361,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,562,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,867,000 after buying an additional 274,104 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,108,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,969,000 after buying an additional 232,356 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

