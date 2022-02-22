UBS Group AG Purchases 700,206 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,206 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.28% of Corteva worth $86,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Corteva by 1,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

CTVA stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

