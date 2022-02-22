UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.31% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $87,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,552,000 after purchasing an additional 475,849 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,688,000 after purchasing an additional 71,258 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $752,849,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $161.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.50 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

