UBS Group Cuts Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target to CHF 300

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from CHF 320 to CHF 300 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SHLAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 260 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.00.

Shares of Schindler stock remained flat at $$237.92 during trading on Tuesday. Schindler has a 1-year low of $236.66 and a 1-year high of $329.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.03 and a 200-day moving average of $276.07.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

