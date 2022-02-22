UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BESIY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BE Semiconductor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BE Semiconductor Industries stock remained flat at $$84.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.67. BE Semiconductor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

