UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UCBJY. Citigroup lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.47. UCB has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

