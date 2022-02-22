UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,118 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $10,080,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $1,865,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $6,793,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,703 shares of company stock valued at $18,740,095 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PATH. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.71. 138,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,920. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

