Ultra Market Capitalization Tops $339.59 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $339.59 million and approximately $13.41 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,924.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.46 or 0.00765884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00217370 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009556 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00023223 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

