Ultrapar Participações (UGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of UGP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,315. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
UGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.
About Ultrapar Participações
Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultrapar Participações (UGP)
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.