UMA (UMA) Trading 19% Lower This Week

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, UMA has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $5.13 or 0.00013532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $335.58 million and $35.96 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00036788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00108469 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,235,687 coins and its circulating supply is 65,353,035 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.