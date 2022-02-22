Umbrella Network Hits Market Capitalization of $9.47 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and $518,041.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

