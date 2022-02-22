Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Price Down 25% This Week

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $11.58 million and approximately $79,457.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.78 or 0.06877457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,976.85 or 1.00079104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00049825 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

