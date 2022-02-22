Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Price Down 16% Over Last Week

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market cap of $58,319.07 and approximately $452.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00042881 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.63 or 0.06853500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,782.77 or 0.99799958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00046612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00050220 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

