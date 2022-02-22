Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Market Cap Achieves $1.94 Million

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (CURRENCY:UAXIE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $18,542.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00042881 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.63 or 0.06853500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,782.77 or 0.99799958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00046612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00050220 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

