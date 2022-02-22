Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) 1-Day Volume Tops $15.41 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $23.60 million and approximately $15.41 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.53 or 0.00011892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.91 or 0.00199166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023678 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00398008 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00061620 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,206,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

