Unification (FUND) Price Reaches $0.0299 on Major Exchanges

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $25,660.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00036668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00108659 BTC.

About Unification

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official website is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

