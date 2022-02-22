UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $175.67

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $175.67 and last traded at $175.75, with a volume of 706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 5.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 6.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,365,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in UniFirst by 171.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after purchasing an additional 202,715 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.