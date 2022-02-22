Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 531.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 597,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502,545 shares during the period. Unilever comprises approximately 2.2% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $32,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,946,000 after buying an additional 362,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Unilever by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,032,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,574,000 after purchasing an additional 319,309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,481,000 after purchasing an additional 185,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Unilever by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 54,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,053. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.