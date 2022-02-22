UniMex Network Trading Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000927 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. UniMex Network has a market cap of $2.64 million and $168,491.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.10 or 0.06926895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,800.47 or 1.00318066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050177 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552,869 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

