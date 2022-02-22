United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 58.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 171,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,061,000 after purchasing an additional 63,219 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,208,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104 in the last 90 days.

Shares of A stock opened at $132.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.80. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

