United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,544,000 after purchasing an additional 67,096 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 302.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 923,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,147,000 after acquiring an additional 694,027 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 587,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 162,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $158.71 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.07 and a 200 day moving average of $178.99.

