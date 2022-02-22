United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,520,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,292,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,530,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 228,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

