United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 552 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,722 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $216.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.96. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.19 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

