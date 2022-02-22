United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 125,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 49,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

United Malt Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UMLGF)

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

