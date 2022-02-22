United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) dropped 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 125,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 49,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.
United Malt Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UMLGF)
