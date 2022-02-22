United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Insider Laura J. Lane Sells 6,988 Shares

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.97. 3,558,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,467. The company has a market cap of $181.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.59 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.79.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after buying an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,976,004,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.