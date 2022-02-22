United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 1.3% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in United Rentals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after acquiring an additional 60,270 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 100,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 56,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.27.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $310.77. 7,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,362. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.07 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.43 and a 200-day moving average of $344.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

