United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.20

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and traded as high as $8.74. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 7,300 shares trading hands.

UBFO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $147.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Kenneth D. Newby acquired 12,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin Mackovak acquired 10,800 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $86,184.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 34,513 shares of company stock worth $279,648. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 39.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in United Security Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 17.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in United Security Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

