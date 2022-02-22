United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USM stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.00. 581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,618. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.58.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

