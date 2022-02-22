United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.
United States Cellular stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United States Cellular Company Profile
United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
