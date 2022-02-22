United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.

United States Cellular stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

