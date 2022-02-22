United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,066 ($14.50). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,058 ($14.39), with a volume of 693,714 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.42) to GBX 1,100 ($14.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,075.45. The stock has a market cap of £7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a GBX 14.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 390.91%.

About United Utilities Group (LON:UU)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

