UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $462.52. The stock had a trading volume of 57,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,903. The company has a 50-day moving average of $479.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $435.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.