UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Tops $5.86 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for $6.14 or 0.00016254 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and $6.90 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.29 or 0.00281161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars.

