UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stock Price Down 8.6%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 197,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,404,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.
TIGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UP Fintech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.47.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $676.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
