Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Shares Up 5.1%

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75. 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69.
About Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uponor Oyj (UPNRF)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Uponor Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uponor Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.