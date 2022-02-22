Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Shares Up 5.1%

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.75. 200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69.

Get Uponor Oyj alerts:

About Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF)

Uponor Oyj engages in providing building and municipal infrastructure solutions. The firm offers plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building Solutions-Europe, Building Solutions-North America and Uponor Infra. The Building Solutions-Europe segment engages in the European markets and sales to non-European countries in which Uponor does not have its own operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uponor Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uponor Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.