Uptrennd 1-Day Volume Tops $6.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a market cap of $33,557.44 and $6.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00095104 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

