Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.54

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.54 and traded as low as $5.13. Urban One shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 187,864 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $270.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban One by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

