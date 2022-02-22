Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.56. Urban One shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 40,351 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $218.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

