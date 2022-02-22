UREEQA (URQA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,442.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, UREEQA has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $1,442.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00043214 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.76 or 0.06894663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,135.77 or 1.00059872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00050026 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

